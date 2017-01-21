ANTHONY, KANS. - The Wellington Crusaders fell to the Conway Springs Cardinals 60-57 in the first round of the 46th Annual Roadrunner Classic basketball tournament. Conway Springs, the 2015 Champs, entered the tourney as the number one seed at 8-1, with Wellington entering as the eighth seed 2-6. The game was a tale of two halves, as Wellington took an 11-point lead into the halftime break. Conway got on the board first with two big 3-pointers to take the quick 6-0 lead. Cade Phelps put the Crusaders on the board just under 90-seconds into the contest with a layup...