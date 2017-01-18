ARKANSAS CITY, Kans. - Governor Brownback will visit Cowley College for a press event and campus tour showcasing Cowley College's pathway to baccalaureate degree completion for less than $15,000, a response to his challenge for higher education institutions to develop options for more affordable degree attainment. The event with the Governor will begin at 2:30 in the College's Brown Center Theater on 201 S. 2nd Street, Arkansas City. "We appreciate the Governor's commitment to showcasing affordable options for students desiring advanced education opportunities...