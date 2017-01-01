The Kansas Division of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka at 7 a.m. today to monitor the severe winter storm that is expected to cover many areas of the state with as much as one inch of ice over the weekend. KDEM personnel and state agency emergency support function partners will staff the SEOC on a full-time basis until further notice to monitor weather conditions and keep in contact with county emergency managers to provide state assistance. Soldiers of the Kansas National Guard have been alerted to mobilize to assist local authorities with emergency response measures across the state, if needed...