April 28, 2020: SOAP #3799: 2Samuel 3; 1Chronicles 12; Matthew 15..

Scripture: Matthew (NIV) 15:29 Jesus left there and wentalong the Sea of Galilee. Then he went up on a mountainside and sat down.

30 Great crowds came to him, bringing the lame, the blind, the crippled, themute and many others, and laid them at his feet; and he healed them.

Observation: Jesus had come to a good ministry place. He did not build a shelter. He did not call for a tent. He did not put up benches. He SAT DOWN!



There was nothing frantic about Jesus preparing for His ministry. HE was prepared. What was inside of Jesus poured out to thepeople. Ministry does not require perfectcircumstances. Ministry requires acurrent relationship with the Holy Spirit, compassion for people, willingnessto be interrupted, and the investment of time.



God can use the coronavirus to cause the church to move outside thelimitations of a building.

Application: When my heart is ready, ministry can happenany place. The greatest hindrance to my ministry is not a lack of facilities.The great hindrances to ministry are empty hearts, being too busy, and beingunwilling to be interrupted.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, may my heart be so full of youthat you spill over as I walk through this world. May ministry come from the overflow of myheart. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!