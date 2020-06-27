June 27, 2020: SOAP #3859: 2Kings 13,14; 2Chronicles 25; 2Timothy 3 Scripture: 2Chronicles (NIV) 25:6 He also hired a hundred thousand fighting men from Israel for a hundred talents of silver. 7 But a man of God came to him and said, “O king, these troops from Israel must not march with you, for the […]

June 27, 2020: SOAP #3859: 2Kings 13,14; 2Chronicles 25; 2Timothy 3

Scripture: 2Chronicles (NIV) 25:6 He also hired a hundred thousand fighting men from Israel for a hundred talents of silver. 7 But a man of God came to him and said, “O king, these troops from Israel must not march with you, for the LORD is not with Israel"not with any of the people of Ephraim. 8 Even if you go and fight courageously in battle, God will overthrow you before the enemy, for God has the power to help or to overthrow.” 9 Amaziah asked the man of God, “But what about the hundred talents I paid for these Israelite troops?” The man of God replied, “The LORD can give you much more than that.” 10 So Amaziah dismissed the troops who had come to him from Ephraim and sent them home.

Observation: Later in writing to the church in Rome, Paul wrote: 'If God be for us, who can be against us?' (Romans 8:31) Of course the opposite is also true: if God is against us, who can be for us? The prophecy from the man of God in the above verses contained the same truth.



Paul's instructions to us in 2Corinthians 6:14 is: 'Do not be yoked together with unbelievers. For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common? Or what fellowship can light have with darkness?' It is a truth that is often applied in marriage counseling, but marriage is not specifically mentioned in the contest of this verse.



In the above verses, we see that the truth is applied to military strength.

Application: I must be careful to choose my partners from among those that God wants to bless. This is especially true in choosing a marriage partner; but it applies to every endeavor in life. In joining my life's goals, my priorities, my world view, and my love for Jesus with another person in life or in a business endeavor, I must take time to see if we are in agreement.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, your blessing and favor are extremely valuable in my life. I do not want to lose them, or to be joined with someone who does not appreciate them. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!