December 11, 2020: SOAP #4026: Philemon; Hebrews 1-4

SCRIPTURE: Hebrews (NIV) 4:15 For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are"yet was without sin. 16 Let us then approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.

OBSERVATION: When one realizes the terribleness of sin and how much it displeases God, they come to the obvious conclusion. They cannot save themselves! They cannot go back and undo their sins. They cannot rid themselves of their past. Somewhere they need to find mercy.



Where does one go to find mercy? Where does one go to find mercy strong enough to remove sin and its stains? Where does one go to find a mercy that can make me just-as-if-I'd never sinned? There is a place, but there is only one place: the throne of grace! It is there the intense love of God for man freely provides such a forgiveness!

APPLICATION: At the throne of grace we find a God who is both merciful and just. He is much too just to ignore our sins. He is much too loving to leave us without a way of salvation. By faith we receive the death of Jesus as the payment for our sins! He is much too wise to leave us alone in a world of temptation, so He provides grace to help us. He provides His presence to accompany and empower to overcome the temptations of the world.

PRAYER: Great Creator, you made us; you knew what we needed! You provided perfectly to meet our need. May we not be so foolish to ignore what you have so freely provided. May we never live a day without appreciating your justice, your love, and your wisdom. Amen

Personal note: I remain in the hospital for a few more days. My blood and the 1.5 liters of fluid removed show no infection. All antibiotics are stopped until a further check in two days. Meanwhile they are working removing excess fluids from my body. I still do not recognize any COVID symptoms. I continue to feel great. It is like I am on a spiritual retreat. I trust God is enjoying my ukulele. Thanks to all for your prayers. Sharon is doing great, working on projects at home. We are thankful for video phones!