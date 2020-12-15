December 15, 2020: SOAP #4030: James 1-5 SCRIPTURE: James (NIV) 5:13 Is any one of you in trouble? He should pray. Is anyone happy? Let him sing songs of praise. 14 Is any one of you sick? He should call the elders of the church to pray over him and anoint him with oil in […]

SCRIPTURE: James (NIV) 5:13 Is any one of you in trouble? He should pray. Is anyone happy? Let him sing songs of praise. 14 Is any one of you sick? He should call the elders of the church to pray over him and anoint him with oil in the name of the Lord. 15 And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise him up. If he has sinned, he will be forgiven.

OBSERVATION: The instructions James gives to the church are aimed at Leon. I am in trouble. I am happy. I am sick. In between 'trouble' and 'sick,' James talks about 'happy.' Yes, I am in trouble; God help me. Yes, I am sick, I was anointed with oil and still in the hospital. But yes, I am happy. I made up this little chorus a couple of days ago. It was late at night but I wanted to sing another song to the Lord: 'One more song for you, Lord. One more song for you. You made me happy. You filled me with joy. You keep me singing; all day long. Jesus, here's one more song for you.'

APPLICATION: So, what is James logical conclusion to the above? 16 'Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective.' Do not let pride keep us from confessing our sins to 'each other.' Do not let a lack of compassion keep us from praying for 'each other.'

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, anoint us to minister to 'each other.' Amen.

Pastor Leon

Personal note: The doctors believe they have found the problem. Praise the Lord! In a recent surgery, a lymph duct was injured and it is leaking chyle and lipoids into my chest cavity. (I cannot remember ever hearing of those substances but now I can see them flowing through the drainage tube! One can find information on the internet.) Tomorrow they will discuss the best way to proceed. Thanks to you, heaven has heard my name a lot lately! Pray for a miracle; pray for a new anointing on the SOAPs.