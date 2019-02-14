HAVEN - Kay L. Murphy, 80, died February 11, 2019, at Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita. She was born May 13, 1938, in Halstead, the daughter of Stewart and Isabelle May Robuck.

She taught second-grade and lived in Haven most of her life. She was an active member of the Haven United Methodist Church, La Cadena and the Haven library board. She had a lifelong passion for reading and was a KU fan.

She married Douglas E. Murphy on August 3, 1957, in Halstead. He passed away March 1, 2017.

Surviving her are: daughter, Michelle and her husband Dr. Steve Grindel, Wichita; grandson, Stewart Grindel, Wichita; cousins, Sue Hughes, Haven and Angie and Ron Bethel, Tulsa, OK; nephews and nieces, Richard and Angela Robuck and children, Halstead and Mary and Phil Nightingale, and children, Wichita; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Haven United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will be held at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Haven United Methodist Church or the Haven Public Library both in care of Ott Funeral Home, Haven.

