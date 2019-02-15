PROTECTION -- Richard Wilmer Ward, 88, died February 13, 2019. Born August 7, 1930, he was the son of Wilmer and Ethyl (Mills) Ward. Calling times, 1-5 p.m., Thursday, Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS. Graveside service, 11 a.m., Friday, Protection Cemetery, Protection, KS. Memorials to Protection Valley Manor in care of the funeral home.

Richard Ward

PROTECTION -- Richard Wilmer Ward, 88, died February 13, 2019. Born August 7, 1930, he was the son of Wilmer and Ethyl (Mills) Ward. Calling times, 1-5 p.m., Thursday, Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS. Graveside service, 11 a.m., Friday, Protection Cemetery, Protection, KS. Memorials to Protection Valley Manor in care of the funeral home.