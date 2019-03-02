ELKHART -- William Earl Hoskins, age 99, of Elkhart, Kansas, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Morton County Senior Living Community in Elkhart, Kansas. Celebration of Life will be March 23, 2019. Complete obituary will be published at a later time. Garnand Funeral Home in Elkhart is in charge of arrangements.

