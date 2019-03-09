VALLEY CENTER - Forrest Dee Waggoner, 86, entered the arena of heaven's realms with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Forrest Dee Waggoner

VALLEY CENTER - Forrest Dee Waggoner, 86, entered the arena of heaven's realms with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Retired KPL and Westar Gas Service Company.

Dee is survived by: his wife of 65 years, Venita; children, Greg (Sandy) Waggoner, Patricia (Mark) Huston, Jeannie (Mike) Voges; eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Luetta Bonham, June Moore; brother, David Waggoner; sisters-in-law, Joyce Waggoner and Shirley Hamm; brothers-in-law, Bob (Dorothy) Gates and Harold (Iva) Gates; many nephews, nieces, other family and friends. Preceded by: his infant son, David Eugene Waggoner; parents, Orva and Rova Mae Waggoner; siblings and spouses, Vinita Bellew, Vincent Waggoner, Ruth Hanke, Johnnie Waggoner, Wayne Waggoner.

The funeral service was held March 9.

Memorials to F. Dee Waggoner Memorial (for Phoenix Hospice or the Cowboy Preacher ministry), in care of Baker Funeral Home, PO Box 242, Valley Center, KS 67147.

www.bakerfhvc.com

