Newton, Ks -- Roy Braught, 67, died Saturday (March 16, 2019), he was recently retired from Prestress Concrete.

Graveside service 2:30 P.M., Thursday (March 21st) Hesston City Cemetery, Hesston, Ks.



Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.