Scott City -- Delbert Dean Riedl, 81, passed away on March 14, 2019 Scott City. He was born July 13, 1937 in LaCrosse. On July 21, 1963 he married Ruth Wells. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., March 23, 2019 at First Christian Church in Scott City. See funeral home web site for more information.

Delbert Dean Riedl

