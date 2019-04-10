GREAT BEND - Deborah Nadine Cobb, 68, passed away April 9, 2019, at her home in Great Bend. Cremation has taken place and Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Deborah Cobb Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Deborah Nadine Cobb

GREAT BEND - Deborah Nadine Cobb, 68, passed away April 9, 2019, at her home in Great Bend. Cremation has taken place and Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Deborah Cobb Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.