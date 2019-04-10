LAWRENCE - Nita Brewster Grier of Lawrence, KS, formerly from Haven, KS, passed away on April 3, 2019. She was born to Fay and Ray Brewster in 1929 and had three siblings; Doris B. Swift (deceased), Charles Brewster (deceased), and Ina May B. Fakhoury.

Nita Brewster Grier

Nita married Paul Grier in 1951 and often said that was one of the best decisions she ever made in her life.

She is survived by: her three children, Judy Grier Eckhart (and AJ Eckhart), Sara Grier (and Tom Pistorius), and Jim Grier. Nita also had six grandchildren; Leah Pistorius, Chris Grier, Benjamin Grier, Jonathon Grier (deceased), Sam Grier, and Paul Pistorius and she was very proud of each of them. As her sister, Ina May put it, Nita had a great faith and came from a family of realists.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Presbyterian Manor, 1429 Kasold Dr., Lawrence, KS 66049 and designate your donation to go to either the Good Samaritan Fund or the Employee Education Fund and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

Comments can be shared with the family at https://warrenmcelwain.com/obituary

'Your mother is always with you she's the place you come from, your first home, and the map you follow with every step you take.' (author unknown)