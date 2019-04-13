Lee Roy Nyborg, 86, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away April 9, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. The son of Edward and Ethel May (Johns) Nyborg, he was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on September 28, 1932. He retired in 1997 from Lackey Construction. After his retirement he worked for Clay Township for 10 years.

Lee Roy Nyborg

He was a lifetime resident of Hutchinson, Kansas, and a graduate of Buhler High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as a military policeman. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to go hunting and fishing, and went camping as often as possible.

On July 8, 1960, he married LaVada Jean Carter in Hutchinson, Kansas. Together they shared 58 years of marriage and she survives of the home.

Other survivors include: one son, Craig (Shirley) Nyborg of Hutchinson, Kansas; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents; one daughter, Shelia; one brother, Robert; two sisters, Pearl and Joan.

Cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

