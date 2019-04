FOWLER -- age 43, passed away late Saturday evening, April 20, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Jennifer Lynn Husband

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary at a later date.