GARDEN CITY - Richard Paul Johnson, 83 died on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Garden Valley Retirement Village, Garden City. Graveside Service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Dodge. Visit the Garnand Funeral Homes website for complete details.

Richard Paul Johnson

GARDEN CITY - Richard Paul Johnson, 83 died on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Garden Valley Retirement Village, Garden City. Graveside Service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Dodge. Visit the Garnand Funeral Homes website for complete details.