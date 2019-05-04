Memorial service for Patricia Louise 'Pat' Janzten, 92, who died November 28, 2018, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Hutchinson Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1302 N. Severance St. Survivors include: daughter, Rachel Massey (Gary); grandsons, Kevin Massey (Billie Jean) and Robert Massey (E. J.). Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is helping with arrangements.

Patricia L. 'Pat' Jantzen

