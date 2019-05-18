Ellinwood, KS -- Marvin Woodrow Koch, 83, passed away at his home in Ellinwood, KS on May 17, 2019. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood, KS. Memorials are suggested to Donor's choice in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526

Marvin Woodrow Koch

Ellinwood, KS -- Marvin Woodrow Koch, 83, passed away at his home in Ellinwood, KS on May 17, 2019. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood, KS. Memorials are suggested to Donor's choice in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526

