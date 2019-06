(Hiett) Baker

Charlene

(Hiett) Baker

OVERLAND PARK - Memorial service for Charlene (Hiett) Baker, formerly of Hutchinson, will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Elliott Chapel. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.