Kayla Marie Holmes-Diaz, 30, of Hutchinson, died May 19, 2019, in Orange, CA. She was born July 5, 1988, in Mesa, AZ, the daughter of Brian and Stacy (Hendrix) Holmes. Kayla graduated from Garden City High School and attended Hutchinson Community College. Her major interest was art and she won a Scholastic Art Award in New York City when she was 15. Kayla loved to spend time with her friends and daughter. One of her favorite things to do was watch movies with others.

Kayla M. Holmes-Diaz

Kayla Marie Holmes-Diaz, 30, of Hutchinson, died May 19, 2019, in Orange, CA. She was born July 5, 1988, in Mesa, AZ, the daughter of Brian and Stacy (Hendrix) Holmes. Kayla graduated from Garden City High School and attended Hutchinson Community College. Her major interest was art and she won a Scholastic Art Award in New York City when she was 15. Kayla loved to spend time with her friends and daughter. One of her favorite things to do was watch movies with others.

On January 21, 2011, Kayla married Victor D. Diaz, Jr. in Wichita. He died December 18, 2011.

Kayla is survived by: parents, Stacy and Brian Holmes; daughter, Zolie Nykole Diaz, all of Hutchinson; siblings, Maranda Holmes, Great Bend, Michael Holmes, Eli Holmes, Isaiah Holmes; grandmother, Sharon Hendrix, all of Hutchinson; grandfather, Johnnie Holmes, Jr., Garden City; nieces, Aubrey Jo Holmes, Lizzy Holmes; nephew, Brian Holmes, all of Hutchinson; uncles, Wesley Holmes (Tenille), Valley Center, Brent Holmes (Vickie), Edmond, OK, John Holmes (Mary), Garden City; aunt, Johnetta Hebrlee (Bill), Garden City; close friend, Taylor Finch, Hutchinson; 11 cousins; mother-in-law, Magdelena Garcia, Farmington, NM; brothers-in-law, Jesus Diaz, Farmington, NM, Roberto Diaz (Johanna); niece, Lena; nephew, Roberto, Jr., all from Round Rock, TX; and a host of extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by: grandfather, Larry Hendrix; grandmother, Wanda Holmes; brother, Josh Holmes; and aunt, Lisa Hendrix.

A celebration of Kayla's life will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Elliott Chapel. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Following the service, everyone is invited to a reception at the family home. Inurnment will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Valley View Cemetery, Garden City. Following the inurnment, everyone is invited to a time of sharing and reminiscing of Kayla's life at the Finney County Historical Museum's meeting room.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Zolie Diaz Education Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

