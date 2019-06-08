Edna Borntrager, 101, of Hutchinson, died at Mennonite Friendship Communities, in South Hutchinson, Kansas, on June 7, 2019. She was born at Plain City, Ohio on March 20, 1918, the daughter of William and Catherine (Frey) Miller.

She was a member of the Amish Church.

On December 23, 1937, she married Jonas P. Borntrager. They lived in matrimony almost 71 years until his passing on November 5, 2008.

Survivors include: her son, William (Karyn) Borntrager, Hutchinson; daughters, Wilma Beachy, Hutchinson, Ellen (Paul) Wagler, Wichita, and Lorene (Riki) Brooks, Chesapeake, VA; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death along with her husband are: her parents; two grandsons; two great-grandsons; four brothers, Robert, William, Benj, and John Miller; sister, Lydian Hershberger; and son-in-law, Roman Beachy.

Family will receive friends Monday, June 10, 2019, from 2-4 and from 6-8 at the William Borntrager residence; 9411 S Sandcreek Road, Hutchinson, Kansas. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the residence at 9411 S Sandcreek Road, Hutchinson. Burial will follow at the Yoder Amish Cemetery.

Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Mennonite Friendship Communities, in care of Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Haven, Kansas 67543.