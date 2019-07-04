STERLING - John Leo Miller, 78, passed away July 2, 2019, at his home. He was born September 30, 1940, in Sterling, Kansas, the son of Guy L. and Hazel Ramsey Miller. John was a longtime Sterling resident. He graduated from Sterling High School; and later Commercial Trade Institute in Automation Electronics.

John L. Miller

STERLING - John Leo Miller, 78, passed away July 2, 2019, at his home. He was born September 30, 1940, in Sterling, Kansas, the son of Guy L. and Hazel Ramsey Miller. John was a longtime Sterling resident. He graduated from Sterling High School; and later Commercial Trade Institute in Automation Electronics.

John worked as a Red Cross water safety instructor; and for DMH Corp. in Hutchinson, Kansas, as a foreman and in construction until his retirement. He served in the United States Army as a Radio Teletype Operator in Germany from September 10, 1959, until August 29, 1961.

John loved golfing and was a longtime member of the USGA. He was a member of the Former Missionary Church of Sterling, Kansas.

John is survived by: his son, Jeff Miller and wife Angie of Springfield, OR; daughter, Debi Love of Lawson, MO; sister, Betty Lattimer of Hutchinson, KS; and three granddaughters, Ali, Morgan and Sadie Mae. He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Cynthia Miller; brothers, Eugene and Frank Miller; sisters, Georgia Casey Dutton, Patricia Duncan, and Lillian Pickerell.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Sterling Community Cemetery with military honors by Ft. Riley Honor Guard.

Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Hospice, 123 W. Kansas Ave., Independence, MO 64050, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

