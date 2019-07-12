Ellinwood, KS -- Sandra A. Dixon, 74, passed away at Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington, KS on July 9th, 2019. Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, July 12th at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood, KS with Pastor Tom Reazin officiating. Burial will follow at Lakin-Comanche Cemetery in Ellinwood, KS.

