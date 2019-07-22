DODGE CITY - Loretta Faye Stone, 75, died July 21, 2019, in Dodge City. Service, 10:30 a.m., July 26, Ford Community Church. Cremation has taken place. Register signing 10-5 Thursday, Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Memorials: Hospice of the Prairie/Cancer Treatment Centers of America c/o Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave, Dodge City, Kansas 67801.

Loretta Stone

DODGE CITY - Loretta Faye Stone, 75, died July 21, 2019, in Dodge City. Service, 10:30 a.m., July 26, Ford Community Church. Cremation has taken place. Register signing 10-5 Thursday, Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Memorials: Hospice of the Prairie/Cancer Treatment Centers of America c/o Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave, Dodge City, Kansas 67801.