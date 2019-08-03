HUTCHINSON - Funeral service for Mary Britt will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Elliott Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Full obituary will be in Tuesday's newspaper. Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Britt

