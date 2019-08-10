Gary L. Payne

Gary Lee Payne, 61, of Hutchinson, loving father and grandfather, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born August 11, 1957, in Kansas City, MO, to Doyle and Betty (Barber) Payne.

Gary Lee Payne, 61, of Hutchinson, loving father and grandfather, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born August 11, 1957, in Kansas City, MO, to Doyle and Betty (Barber) Payne.

Gary attended Hutchinson High School and was a lifelong grain elevator worker, retiring from ADM. He was a passionate sports fan, owning a piece of the Green Bay Packers and cheering for the Kansas Jayhawks, Atlanta Braves, New York Knicks, and watching NASCAR. Gary was a history buff and loved old movies - especially westerns, and classic rock 'n roll. But most of all he loved spending time with his girls and grandkids.

On April 5, 1980, Gary married Sherry Bradley in Hutchinson. They had three children and later divorced.

He is survived by: daughters, Jessica Susee (Travis), Jackie Hobbs (Scott), Lindsey Hatfield (Nathan); grandchildren, Cole Unruh, Madeline and Maxton Susee, Clayton and Ruby Hatfield, and one scheduled to arrive in November, all of Hutchinson; brother, Bradley Payne, Wichita; sister, Debi Wilson, Hutchinson; one niece and two nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Dave Wilson.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Elliott Chapel. A reception will immediately follow at Knights of Columbus, 1200 W. 15th Ave. Friends and family may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or Reno County Veterans' Memorial, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

