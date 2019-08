MCPHERSON - William E. 'Bud' Starr, 92, of McPherson, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at McPherson Health & Rehab. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stockham Family Funeral Home.

William E. 'Bud' Starr

