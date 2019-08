Montezuma -- Zenaida Bayron, 73, died August 8. She was born on June 7, 1946.

Zenaida Bayron

Vigil at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City, Monday, at 7:00 PM. Mass on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Visitation at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, Monday from noon to 5:00 PM. Cremation following. Memorials to Hospice of the Prairie or SunPorch.