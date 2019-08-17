Myrtice Irene Stinson, 82, of Hutchinson, died August 13, 2019, at her daughter's home in South Hutchinson. She was born June 13, 1937, in Moultrie, GA, to Mack and Virginia (Crosby) Tuggle.

Myrtice I. Stinson

Myrtice graduated from Moultrie High School. She loved being a caregiver, and was working as a home health aide for All Saint Care and Trust HomeCare. She attended both Walnut & Campbell Church of Christ and CrossPoint.

On March 6, 1959, she married Miles 'Mike' Stinson. He died December 26, 2000.

Myrtice is survived by: daughters, Deborah Downing (Gary) of South Hutchinson, Diane Stinson of Hutchinson; son-in-law, Cleon Basham; sister, Virginia Green (Eddie); two granddaughters; eight step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Dave Stinson; daughter, Sheila Basham; and brothers, Buck and Bobbie Tuggle.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, with Pastor Paul Thurston officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Myrtice Stinson Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

