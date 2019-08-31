Carolyn Ann Carrington, 85, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She was born July 25, 1934, in Whitewater, the daughter of Lloyd and Elva (Koby) Dow. Carolyn was a 1952 graduate of Haven High School and with her husband, Jim, was co-owner of J & C Antiques and Auction Service for many years.

Carolyn A. Carrington

Carolyn Ann Carrington, 85, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She was born July 25, 1934, in Whitewater, the daughter of Lloyd and Elva (Koby) Dow. Carolyn was a 1952 graduate of Haven High School and with her husband, Jim, was co-owner of J & C Antiques and Auction Service for many years.

On March 15, 1969, she married James N. 'Jim' Carrington in Hutchinson. They shared 50 years of marriage. He survives.

Also surviving are: daughters, Terri Haines (Mike), Topeka, Theresa Carrington (James Johnson), Nashville, TN, Laura Carrington, Knoxville, TN; sons, Doug Trent (Jusada), Belo Horizonte, Brazil, James A. Carrington, Colorado; grandchildren, Chad Haines (Jameia), Overland Park, Branon Haines (girlfriend, Tosh Niesen), Longmont, CO, Jared Haines (Sandy), Topeka, Caitlyn Little, Nashua, NH; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Don Dow (Wanda), Haven.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Mina (Kincaid) Dow.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Elliott Chapel. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

