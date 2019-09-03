HARDTNER - Richard L. Cross, 79, of Hardtner, Kansas passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at his home. Richard was born March 2, 1940, in Wichita, Kansas to Richard Sr. and Lucy Cross.

Richard Cross

Richard was a retired machinist who later went on to farm and work in the oil field. He enjoyed car shows, motorcycle riding and long drives. He married his now wife, June Cross (Dehm), March 5, 1960.

He is survived by: his wife, June Cross of Oklahoma; his children, Tracy Cross and his wife, Stacie of California, Candis Cross of Missouri, Johnny Cross and his wife, Laura of Colorado and Hollie Cross of Kansas; grandchildren, Justin Farrare of Kansas, Kaitlyn Cross of California, Kevin Hirata of California, Amanda Hirata of Washington and Jordan Cross of Oregon; great granddaughter, Mia Hirata.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his oldest son, Rusty Cross; and siblings, Raymond Cross, Jack Cross, Maudee Akers and Helen Bright.

Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 200 N. Main, Hardtner, Kansas 67057, with Rev. Margaret Johnson officiating.

Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Kiowa. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to The Friends of the Hardtner Swimming Pool, P.O. Box 186, Hardtner, Kansas 67057.

Immediately following the service, lunch will be served at the church, please stay and visit with friends and family.