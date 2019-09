HALSTEAD - Maxine R. Shirk, 92, died September 16, 2019. Survivors: son, Erich Shirk; daughter, Melody Fry; brother, Karl Krauss; sisters, Virginia Miller, Faye Rennolet, Carolyn Krauss, Doris Kolb; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren.

Maxine Shirk

Visitation: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.

Funeral service: 10 a.m. Friday, September 20, Halstead Baptist Church.

Memorials to the church. Kaufman Funeral Home.