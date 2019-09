LARNED - Michael Don 'Mike' Clark Jr. died September 16, 2019, in Larned. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned. Full obituary available on Beckwith Mortuary website.

