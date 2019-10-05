LARNED - Joyce R. Roberts, 84, died October 3, 2019 in Larned.

Joyce Roberts

She was born August 20, 1935, in Kinsley to Rex and Mildred (Hanna) Schnatterly.

A longtime area resident she worked for AT&T and Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Larned, Christian Women's Fellowship, prayer group III, and she was a Southwestern Bell Pioneer. She was a fan of the Royals, Chiefs, K-State, and Wichita State and loved to attend ball games. She loved to travel.

On August 22, 1954, she married Otis Lee Roberts at Larned, he preceded her in death on November 7, 1997.

Survivors include: daughter, Kris (Rod) Roberts-Wheaton, Larned; son, Rick (Tatyana Easley) Roberts, Larned; sister, Pat Trotter, Wichita; seven grandchildren, Brock (Kari) Roberts, Wichita, Tyler (Stephanie) Roberts, Overland Park, Haley (Ryan) Smith, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Maksim Easley, Wichita, Ricky Roberts, Larned, Natalie (Josh) Black, Washington, D.C., Sarah (J.J.) Jones, Wichita; six great grandchildren, Kellen, Maddox, Natalie, Sarah, Jett, and Piper; nephew, Scott (Sonja) Trotter; niece, Jennifer Trotter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Rex Schnatterly Jr.

Funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at First Christian Church, Larned, with Pastor Damon Bradley presiding. Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Burial in Larned Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to First Christian Church of Larned, Christian Women's Fellowship, or Pawnee County Humane Society, in care of Beckwith Mortuary, PO Box 477, Larned, KS 67550.

