ULYSSES - Viola A. Bangs, 97, of Lakin, KS, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Survived by: daughter, Peggy Peden; three grandchildren, Joe Peden, Pam Wallgren and Kurtis Peden; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Garnand Funeral Home Chapel in Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Viola A. Bangs

