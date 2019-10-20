NEWTON - Richard E. Sadowski, of Newton, passed away October 5, 2019.

He was born on December 30, 1926, to Henry Jacob and Katie (Lingnau) Sadowski. Along with his brothers (Clayton, Allen, Tom, Gerald, and Theodore) and sister (Rita). Richard spent his younger years on a farm in Newton. He attended Newton schools and was active in sports, hunting, and fishing.

Richard married Shirley (Holmes) in 1948. The two raised two sons (Larry and Michael), and enjoyed sixty-four years of marriage together until Shirley's passing in 2012. The two share five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Best-known as a kindhearted man, Richard was active in committees in the community; he once stated, 'I want to still serve on committees when I reach ninety.' Richard was a charter member at Trinity Heights UMC, where he served in the church as: Trustee, Church Council; counted Sunday school collection. He also went on eight mission trips throughout areas in Haiti, West Samoa, and Guatemala.

Survivors include: his sons, Larry Sadowski and wife, Anita, and Michael Sadowski and wife, Julie; five grandchildren: Laura Sadowski, Paul (Lindsey) Sadowski, Katie (Ty) Barnett, Jaden Sadowski and Holly Sadowski; four great-grandchildren. Brother, Clayton (Rita) of Newton; sister Rita of Cheek Modesto, CA; brother, Allen (Rita) of Grantsville, KS; brother Tom (Peggy) of Newton.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brothers, Gerald and Theodore Sadowski.

Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Trinity Heights UMC (Newton, Kanas. There will be no graveside service.

