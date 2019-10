STERLING - Mary Ella Flickinger, 88, Sterling, died October 19, 2019. Funeral service: 11 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, First United Methodist Church, Sterling. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, family present: 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials: First United Methodist Church, Sterling or Sterling Library c/o Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

Mary E. Flickinger

