KIOWA - Joan Dierksen Pentz, 85, died October 31, 2019. Survivors: sons, Tim Dierksen (Ginger), Chris Dierksen (Stacy), and Todd Dierksen; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home in Anthony, KS. Visitation 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday with the family present from 5-7 p.m. Memorials to Harper County 4-H.