HAVEN - Howard J. Lehner, 82, died November 1, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born February 18, 1937 in Goessel, Kansas to Paul and Edna (Geffert) Lehner.

Howard J. Lehner

HAVEN - Howard J. Lehner, 82, died November 1, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born February 18, 1937 in Goessel, Kansas to Paul and Edna (Geffert) Lehner.

Howard graduated from Haven High School in 1955. He enlisted in the Air National Guard in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1964.

Howard worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline in Haven from 1960 to 1993. He was a farmer his whole life, raising cattle and sheep for years. He enjoyed woodworking and fixing things. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Howard married Pamula (Casady) on October 6, 1980 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include a daughter, Dinelle Hunsberger and her husband, Gavin, of Haven, KS., two granddaughters, Emily Holliday and her husband, Brad of Shawnee, Ks., and Hayley Hunsberger of Derby, KS., three great-granddaughters, Greyson Kerschen, Tate Kerschen, and Daphne Holliday.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside service will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Haven, Ks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Haven Food Bank or USD 312 Education Foundation in care of Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Haven, Ks. 67543.

