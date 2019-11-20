WAVERLY - Ralph P. Dunn, 93, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Sunset Manor in Waverly, KS.

Ralph was born November 14, 1926 in Stafford, KS, the son of Walter E. and Elsie M. (Ricketts) Dunn. In 1952, Ralph was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Ashcraft in Stafford. To this union they were blessed with three children, Ivan, Lavon and Sherolyn.

Ralph attended a one room country school house and graduated Stafford High School in 1944. On July 18, 1945, he enlisted in the United States Army and was a Corporal for the 51st Military Police Battalion during the Korean War. Ralph was honorably discharged on January 31, 1947. Ralph worked at Cessna as a tester for the engineers making release valves and retired on March 31, 1990 after 31 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors and gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley; son Ivan Dunn; brother, Roy Dunn; sister, Wanda Volker and a granddaughter, Linda Fehr.

Ralph is survived by his children, Lavon Dunn of Hutchinson and Sherolyn (David) Fehr of Waverly; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a sister Bonnie Scoggins.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Church of Nazarene, 4290 N. Monroe St., Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Montie McFerrin officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1 to 8 p.m. with family present to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson, KS. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS. Memorials may be given to the First Church of Nazarene and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel.

