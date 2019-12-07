HAVEN - Martie Ann Black, 57, of Haven, Kansas, passed away December 3, 2019 at her home in Haven, Kansas. A come and go gathering for family and friends will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas, In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home.

Martie Ann Black

