PRATT - Barbara Ruth Shinkle, 88, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Pratt Regional Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1931, in Independence, the daughter of Harley and Inez (Swearingen) Duryea. On May 27, 1951, she married Dale M. Shinkle at First United Methodist Church in Longton, Kansas. He preceded her in death on March 15, 1993.

Barbara Shinkle

Barbara earned her Bachelors of Education from Emporia State University and her Masters from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. She taught Elementary School in Paola until they moved to Pratt in January 1953 where they owned the Dairy Queen. In the late 1960's they sold Dairy Queen and she went back to teaching at North Elementary School for a couple years and then taught Kindergarten (Pooh Corner) at Haskins Elementary school for many years until she retired. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Pratt, Chancel choir, Wednesday Morning Prayer Group, American Association of University Women, Delta Kappa Gamma, Rotary Club, Chapter IF PEO, Pratt Association of Retired School Personnel, Pratt Music Club, Distaff Investment Club, Naomi Guild of United Methodist Women and the advisory boards for South Wind Hospice and Community Concert. Barbara volunteered at Pratt Regional Medical Center and Vernon Filley Art Museum.

She is survived by: her son, Dr. Harlan (Janet) Shinkle of Pratt; brother, Rex (Bonnie) Duryea of El Dorado; sister, Jeanette Spilman of Longton; grandchildren, Rhea, Ryan (Chelsea) and Kiley Shinkle, and Leah (Daniel) Livingston; and four great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; son, Kevin Shinkle; and brothers, Duane and James Duryea.

Cremation has taken place. A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Pratt with Reverend Marvin Ewertt presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Pratt Public School Foundation or Vernon Filley Art Museum in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd, Pratt, KS 67124. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.