ATTICA - Vadora Crow, 93, passed away December 25, 2019. Survivors: daughter, Bobbie Cupp, Derby; granddaughters, Pamela Robinson, Wichita and Samantha Bell, Cheney. Viewing and registration 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, family present 3 pm. to 5 p.m., Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. Graveside 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, Attica Cemetery. Memorials: Attica Long Term Care.

Vadora Crow

