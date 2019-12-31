SALINA - Darlene G. (Wilson) Meadows, 92, died December 28, 2019.Survivors: daughters, Roxanne Myore (Lowell), Debbie Coppock (Dwight), Connie Clovis; three brothers; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Darlene's wishes, no service will be held. Memorial donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Darlene Meadows

