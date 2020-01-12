JOHNSON -- Rosario Moreno, 55, died January 10, 2020. Vigil and rosary service is 6 p.m. Monday at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson. Funeral mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Liberal. Friends may call 2 p.m. " 8 p.m. Monday at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Rosario Moreno

JOHNSON -- Rosario Moreno, 55, died January 10, 2020. Vigil and rosary service is 6 p.m. Monday at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson. Funeral mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Liberal. Friends may call 2 p.m. " 8 p.m. Monday at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.