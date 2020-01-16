CANTON - Michael J. Meyer, 63, of Canton, died January 2, 2020. Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Canton Township Cemetery. A gathering at the Canton Community Center following the service. Memorials with Canton EMS, or Central Care Cancer Center of Newton, in care of Olson's Mortuary, Canton.

