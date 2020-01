HARPER - Michael Topper, 64, formerly of Winfield, Kansas, passed away December 27, 2019. Survived by daughter, Lorine Topper, Harper and son, Craig Topper, Arkansas City, Kansas. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, Harper Christian Church. Memorials: Michael Topper Memorial Fund. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper.

Michael Topper

