Ellinwood, KS -- Frances Lucille Jackson, 93, passed away on Feb. 6th, 2020 in Ellinwood. Funeral Service will be 10:30 AM, Mon., Feb. 10th at United Methodist Church in Ellinwood. Visitation will be Sun., Feb. 9th from 1-7 PM with family receiving friends from 5-7 PM at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood.

