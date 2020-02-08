William Sellers III

WICHITA - William H. 'Bill' Sellers III, passed away at his home on February 4, 2020 at the age of 67 after battling his recent diagnosed heart condition, Amyloidsosis.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children Julia of Nashville, TN, William IV of Wichita, KS, and Marcus of Wichita, KS; his brother Michael Sellers of Hutchinson, KS; his grandchildren, Jalynn, Johnea, Marcus Jr, Tre, Journey, Chayce; his great grandchildren, Legacie and Legend, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arlene and William Sellers Jr. and his brother, Jesse Sellers.

Bill was born in Hutchinson, Ks on June 30, 1952 and attended Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Jr College. After moving to Wichita, he began working at Cessna Aircraft Company. Bill recently retired after dedicating 44 years of service to his employment with Cessna. Wichita is where he also began family the mother of his children, Carla Joy.

Bill was a devoted father who was adored by his children and a proud 'Papa' to his six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Bill was an avid sports enthusiast his entire life playing and coaching softball in a number of leagues, playing basketball in the Cessna League and running track until well after his 60's. He also had a love of classic cars and often bought and restored them. Anyone who knew Bill was familiar with his habit of making people laugh by teasing and joking with them.

His visitation will be held at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson, KS on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 1 to 7 p.m. His funeral service will be at the same location on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Charles Crumble officiating. Burial will take place at Eastside Cemetery, Hutchinson. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life.

