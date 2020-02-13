WICHITA - Betty Lorraine (Leatherman) Barker, 90, was born August 9, 1929 in St. John, the third of seven daughters born to Chester and Pansy (Gariss) Leatherman, and died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home in Wichita.

Betty Barker

WICHITA - Betty Lorraine (Leatherman) Barker, 90, was born August 9, 1929 in St. John, the third of seven daughters born to Chester and Pansy (Gariss) Leatherman, and died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home in Wichita.

Betty graduated from Antrim High School in 1947, and attended Kansas University studying Journalism. On May 2, 1954, Betty married Morton Barker in Pratt. Morton and Betty spent the majority of their married life on the family farm in rural Pratt. Betty raised four children and was an exceptional cook, musician, mother and wife. She was well known for the beautiful clothing and purses she designed and made for herself and others. After her youngest child started school, she worked as a secretary at Megaffin and Brown Law Firm in Pratt until her retirement. Betty was a faithful member of the Pratt Church of Christ. Betty and Morton moved to Wichita in 2014, residing at The Oxford Grand Assisted Living Center, and became members of the Eastpoint Church of Christ in Wichita.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters, Darlene Bowden, Dona Smith, Bernice Shrum, Berneda Magie and Joyce Rowley. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Morton Barker; sister, Connie (Dr. Larry) Ball of St. John; children, Sue (Dr. Randy) Beech of Andover, Frank (Robin) Barker of Decatur, Alabama, Leisa (Chris) Kinnin of Shawnee and Jim (Amy) Barker of Greenwood, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren with another on the way; as well as numerous dearly loved nieces, nephews and friends.

Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book Friday, February 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pratt Church of Christ, with Minister Steve Triplett presiding. Inurnment will follow at Cairo Cemetery, Cairo.

Memorials may be made to Zimbabwe Hospital-Brian Lemons Memorial Hospital (in care of Eastpoint Church of Christ in Andover) or Pratt Church of Christ in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

